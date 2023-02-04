'No Chance,' Says BCCI Source on Team India's Participation for Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan, Read Details Here

There's a new update on the ongoing controversy for the Asia Cup 2023, which is set to take place in Pakistan. Recently, Jay Shah, Indian Cricket Board secretary stated that Team India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Following the statement, Shah has flown to Bahrain where an emergent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been called at PCB chairman Najam Sethi's behest to decide fate of Pakistan's Asia Cup hosting rights.

The tournament is set to be played in September later this year and a close source in the BCCI believes there is little to no chance of the Asia Cup being held in Pakistan.

If at all, the tournament will either be shifted to UAE with PCB retaining the hosting rights or Sri Lanka could be the other option. (ALSO READ: Shaheen Afridi Kisses his Bride Ansha, Father Shahid Afridi Pens Emotional Note, Check Post Here)

Pakistan is unlikely to be the venue for Asia Cup but final decision to be taken later. (Source - PTI) February 4, 2023

"Jay is in Bahrain for the ACC meeting. The BCCI's stand will not change. We will not be travelling to Pakistan as we haven't got any go-ahead from the government," a BCCI source stated as per PTI.

It is also understood that recent bomb blasts in Peshawar has again raised security concerns about holding cricket tournaments in Pakistan.

In December last year, ACC chairman Shah had released the itinerary of the continental body and the venue of Asia Cup wasn't mentioned. This led to Sethi accusing Shah of taking "unilateral decision", an allegation that ACC officially refuted stating that repeated emails to PCB seeking recommendations on the itinerary went unanswered.

In October last year, the erstwhile PCB chief Ramiz Raja had back then threatened that Pakistan will not travel to India for this year's 50 over World Cup if India do not participate in the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan. (With PTI inputs)