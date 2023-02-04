Shaheen Afridi Kisses his Bride Ansha, Father Shahid Afridi Pens Emotional Note, Check Post Here

Pakistan's pace sensation, Shaheen Shah Afridi recently got married to Pakistan's legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha. The couple tied the knot on Friday (February 3) in a grand ceremony in Karachi. Several Pakistan cricketers including captain Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and many more were present at the Nikaah Ceremony.

After the marriage, father of the bride, Shahid Afridi penned an emotional note for her daughter wishing her all the best for her future with Shaheen. (Checkout Afridi's WEDDING PICS here)

"Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them," Shahid Afridi tweeted.

Coming to cricket, Shaheen has been struggling with recurring injuries. He missed out on the Asia Cup 2022 for Pakistan but now is on the road to make his comeback. Recently, the 22-year-old pacer also revealed at one point of time he was thinking to quit cricket due to the frustration of injuries. However, he shared that he use to watch his old videos of bowling to keep himself motivated.

Shaheen is likely to be seen back in action soon as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin from February 13. Shaheen Afridi is the captain of Lahore Qalandars who are set to face Multan Sultans in their inaugural match of the new season.