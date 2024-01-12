NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Tim Southee Scripts History By Completing 150 Wickets In T20I Cricket

In T20Is, Tim Southee, the seasoned pacer from New Zealand, became the first bowler to achieve the 150-wicket threshold on Friday. At Eden Park in Auckland, Southee accomplished this feat in the opening Twenty20 International match against Pakistan, finishing with a four-over spell tally of 4/25. In the shortest format of cricket, he finished with 150 wickets, making history as the first bowler in Men's T20Is to accomplish the feat.

During a match against Pakistan, Abbas Afridi became Southee's 150th victim in T20Is. After Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga the New Zealand quick was the third to get to 100 T20I wickets. ('Only Effective As Opener,' Babar Azam Trolled Even After Scoring Fifty Against New Zealand)

374 wickets in Tests.

221 wickets in ODIs.

151 wickets in T20I.



Tim Southee is an ultimate legend in Modern Era.

Southee, who made his T20I debut in 2008, currently has 746 international wickets, including over 350 in the Test format of the game. The seamer was in good form at Eden Park, removing Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi and Haris Rauf from Pakistan's chase of 227.

Clinical performances from Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Southee helped New Zealand register a comprehensive 46-run victory against Pakistan in the first T20I of the five-match series here at Eden Park on Friday. (NZ Vs PAK 1st T20I: Finn Allen Hits Shaheen Afridi For 24 Runs In An Over As Pacer Records Most Expensive Over In T20Is)

New Zealand amassed a huge total on the board, driven by fifties from Daryl Mitchell and captain Kane Williamson. For a short while, Pakistan seemed to be on track in their run chase, but they soon lost momentum and fell short by 46 runs. (With ANI inputs)