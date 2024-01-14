NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch New Zealand Vs Pakistan Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

New Zealand and Pakistan take each other on in the 2nd T20I to be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Black Caps had won the 1st T20I by 46 runs and will be aiming to make it 2-0 in the match today. Needless to say, Shaheen Afridi's Pakistan will be under extreme pressure to deliver the goods. Pakistan did lose the first match but there were some positives also to take out. For example, Saim Ayub was excellent at the start with Abbas Afridi bowled really well in his 1st T20I.

One thing that Pakistan can look to do is be flexible with the batting order. Pakistan broke their opening combination of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam as Ayub was tried as the opener. Pakistan can continue to play Ayub with Rizwan at the top but be flexible with No 3 slot. In case Rizwan is the first wicket to fall, Babar should walk in at No 3 but if Ayub goes, it should be another attacking batter in Fakhar Zaman. Otherwise, breaking the opening combination of Rizwan and Babar makes no sense as these two will anyway be batting together and negatively impact the run rate if Ayub falls early.

This is a five-match sereis and Pakista will have one more chance to make a comeback in the series. However, they would want a win today and get going, not leaving too much to be achieved for later. The other thing that Pakistan must do well is field well and take the catches. They dropped quite a few catches in the first T20I.

Coming to New Zealand, they are likely to stick to the same playing 11.

Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I? Read below:

When will New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match match be played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be played on January 14 (Sunday) 2024.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match be played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

At what time will New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match start?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will start at 11:40 AM IST.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match live streaming in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime app and website.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match live telecast in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match live telecast in India will be not available in India. You can watch the live telecast on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I: Playing 11s

NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, ftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf