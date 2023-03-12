ODI World Cup 2023: 'Reduce It To 40-Over Game,' Former India Coach Ravi Shastri On Survival Of ODI Cricket

The ODI World Cup 2023 is set to take place later this year in India. With just seven months away from the ICC tournament, former India coach Ravi Shastri has suggested that the officials should reduce the ODI format to a 40-over game instead of 50-over to give it a new life. The craze of Test and ODI cricket has been taking a toll in interest from the fans since the major T20 leagues like the IPL, BBL and more have created a buzz around cricket fans for the shorter format.

"For One-day cricket to survive, I think it should be reduced to 40-over game in future," said the former India captain on day four of the fourth India-Australia Test on Sunday (March 12), as quoted by PTI. (IND vs AUS: Steve Smith Wins Heart On Social Media, Congratulates Virat Kohli After Epic Knock - See Pic)

Shastri even pointed out that when Kapil Dev-led India won the World Cup in 1983, it was a 60-over-a-side tournament before it was reduced to a 50-over affair.

"The reason I say this is because when we won the World Cup in 1983, it was a 60-over (a side) game. Then the attention span of the people diminished and it became a 50-over game. I think the time has come for it to become now a 40-over game. Evolve with the times. Reduce the format," added Shastri.

The legendary cricketer said that the T20 format will continue to bring big bucks into the game, though he made his displeasure known for bilateral T20I series, saying they "should be reduced". Shastri is also a big advocate of reduced number of bilateral series.

"T20 format I think is the key. It is the injection the game needs to evolve. It's the cash cow for the sport. But I think there also the bilaterals (series) should be reduced. There are enough domestic leagues around the world that promote the T20 game. We should let those leagues happen and then have a World Cup, just in between. Very few bilaterals, if needed before a World Cup or something of that sort. Then you can sustain all three formats," added Shastri.

The former player added that Test cricket will continue to enjoy its pride of place as it was the "real thing".

"Test cricket will remain Test cricket and it should be given paramount importance. It's the real thing. I think there's a place for all formats within India. Especially in the subcontinent. Especially in places like Australia."