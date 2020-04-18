हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Javed Miandad

On this day in 1986, Javed Miandad’s last-ball six broke Indian hearts

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers of Mindad’s last-ball six that stunned India in 1986.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

On April 18 in 1986, former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad broke hearts of many Indian fans by striking a six on the last ball to guide his side to a victory against the Men in Blue in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup.

With Pakistan needing four runs off the final ball, Miandad smashed a maximum off a Chetan Sharma delivery to guide his side to a narrow one-wicket win over India and eventually to a title glory at the tournament.

Sharing a picture of Miandad from the match, the ICC wrote, “On this day in 1986, Javed Miandad struck Chetan Sharma for a six on the final ball to hand Pakistan a thrilling one-wicket win over India in the AustralAsia Cup in Sharjah.”

Pakistan won the toss and asked India to bat first during that clash.

Opener Sunil Gavaskar smashed a blistering knock of 134-ball 92 runs, including six boundaries, while his opening partner Kris Srikkanth (75) and first-drop Dilip Vengsarkar (50) smashed half-century each as India posted 245 for seven in their 50 overs.

Wasim Akram was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he bagged three wickets. Imran Khan and Abdul Qadir had also chipped in with two and a wicket, respectively.

In reply, Pakistan were reduced to 61 for 3 when Miandad walked down the crease to bat for Pakistan.

He went on to score an unbeaten match-winning knock of 116, including three boundaries and as many sixes, to help his side clinch the title.

For India, Chetan Sharma and Madan Lal bagged three and two wickets, respectively. Meanwhile, Maninder Singh and Kapil Dev chipped in with a wicket each. 

 

 

 

 

