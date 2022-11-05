On Virat Kohli's 34th birthday, his 11-year old Twitter reply to Shibani Dandekar goes VIRAL, check reactions

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday today. The star player is in Australia currently and the birthday celebrations are expected to be low key as India have a big match vs Zimbabawe. Some may ask how is it a big match since Zimbabwe are a weaker team than India. But the occasion is big enough to empower Zimbabwe. India are playing a must-win match while Zimbabwe will have no baggage as such because they are already on their way out of the tournament. That is why Kohli may spend the day training ahead of the Zimbabwe match, even on his birthday.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Virat Kohli, Birthday boy's UNSEEN PICS with wife Anushka Sharma are adorable, check here

On the eve of Virat's birthday though, a tweet of his getting viral. It is, in fact, a reply to bollywood actress Shibani Dandekar, who recently got married to Farhan Akhtar. Shibani used to anchor IPL shows and the tweet seems to be from the same time. The year is 2011 and Virat replied to one of Shibani's tweets: "Hello Stranger, hope you are good." Fans are tweeting this screesnhot of the tweet even today. Some calling him the Greatest Playboy, others saying he is also the 'Simp King'.

Take a look at Virat's tweet to Shibani and other reactions:

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli :) pic.twitter.com/ZIlDYBpFMj — Gems of Simps (@GemsOfSimps) November 5, 2022

Happy birthday simp kimg_ — Avenger (@AvengersReturn) November 5, 2022

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest Playboy of early 2010s. _ — AVish (@VishMS1) November 5, 2022

Many cricketers, former and current, as well Virat's biggest fans have taken to Twitter to wish him on his birthday. Anushka Sharma is one of them. His wife took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note which had some very funny images of his. Kohli even reacted to the post by posting some laugh and heart emjois. AB de Villiers too reacted by putting laugh emojis in the comments box.

Kohli has turned 34 and would be looking to add one more title to his bag this November 13 if India make it to the final of the tournament. It has been 9 years since India won an ICC title. It has been more than 15 years now since India won the T20 World Cup too.