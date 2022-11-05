topStoriesenglish
On Virat Kohli's 34th birthday, wife Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note, says 'Love you in every state...'

Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th birthday today, wife Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to wish him in her own style, check here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 10:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday in Australia. He is currently playing the T20 World Cup 2022, with an aim to lift the trophy for the second time. Kohli may have light celebrations on his birthday today in Melbourne as he will be working hard to prepare for the Zimbabwe match on Sunday (November 6) that helps Team India qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. His wife Anushka Sharma may be far away but is not too far to pen a heartfelt note for her husband.

She took to Instagram to share a lovely birthday wish for Kohli. She wrote: "It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way."

Check out the post below: 

