Awais Zia

Opener Awais Zia fined for breaching PCB's Code of Conduct

On Saturday, Awais pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed Malik.

PCB official logo

Pakistan opener Awais Zia has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for a Level 2 offence relating to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee.

The incident took place during the first day of the his side Balochistan's three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur. Awais used inappropriate language against his batting partner Shehzad Tareen while returning to the dressing room after a mix-up led to his run-out.

Awais was charged by on-field umpires Imtiaz Iqbal and Abdul Moqeet at the end of first day’s play for violating article 2.13 of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

On Saturday, Awais pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed Malik.

