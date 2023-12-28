Pakistan cricketer Abdullah Shafique is having a terrible time catching the ball in Australia. He dropped his third catch of the Test series, giving second life to Australian batter Mitchell Marsh. He was on just 20 when Shafique dropped him. Marsh went on to make 96 in the second innings, missing the century by just four runs. Interestingly, he was caught at first slip, the sme same position at which he was dropped by Shafique at the start of the innings.

This time Pakistan captain Shan Masood had replaced Shafique with Agha Salman at first slip, who did not make any mistake and held on to a diving catch.

Shafique's third drop of the series was described as 'crocodile jaw trying to catch a ball' by Mark Waugh who was on commentary duty for Fox Cricket when the incident took place in the 15th over of the innings. Waugh was an outstanding slip fielder and showed his shock at Shafique's technique of catching the ball as the Pakistani fielder had his two hands in a crocodile jaw like position, which is not the right way to go about catching the ball in slips.

Watch Mark Waugh's pricless reaction on Abdullah Shafique's costly drop on Day 3 of the 2nd Australia vs Pakistan Test:

"It's like a crocodile jaw trying to catch a ball."



Abdullah Shafique hands Mitch Marsh a life on 20 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/NMlTKHn3t5 December 28, 2023

Marsh made full use of getting another chance in the second innings and smashed a quick 90, taking only 130 balls. His innings included 13 fours as he batted with a healthy Test match strike rate of 73.85. His family was watching from the stands and were upset to see him not score a hundred at MCG on Thursday.

Earlier, Pakistan had got bowled out for just 264. The Men in Green could have got an upperhand in the match had Shafique caught Marsh on 20. It would have given Pakistan their fifth wicket, reducing the Australians to 46 for 5, opening the gates for them to bowl the hosts out for a low score. But alas, Marsh smashed the bowlers all around the park to bring Australians back on track. Marsh's fifth-wicket stand of 153 runs put Australia back into the driver's seat on Day 3 of the MCG Test. Smith had crossed his individual fifty at the time of writing of this article as lead had been extended beyond 230 runs.