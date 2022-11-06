Pakistan just did Pakistan things when they beat Bangladesh in their last Group 2 match to qualify for the semi-finals at Adelaide Oval on Sunday (November 6). Babar Azam's side were helped by South Africa's shock loss to Netherlands earlier. With South Africa knocked out, either Bangladesh or Pakistan were going to qualify. In the end, Pakistan won the match and made it to semis. Even Pakistani fans are unable to believe what has just happened. After losses to India and Zimbabwe in back to back games, Pakistan were on the verge of getting knocked out. But they held on just slightly.

Also Read: 'Dhoni's prediction comes true', After NED upset SA, India qualify for semi-finals and meme fest begins

They beat Netherlands and South Africa next and their cause was also helped by their better Net Run Rate.

As soon as Pakistan won the match against Bangladesh and qualified for the semifinals, the fans could not believe what just happened and epic reactions started pouring in.

Take a look at all key reactions below:

Congratulations all Pakistan fans around the world what a turn around today not many expected this to happen but thats how sports is.. hats off to Pakistan team for keep believing.. ____ 2 more wins for the trophy _ #ICCWorldCup2022 #PAKvBAN @TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) November 6, 2022

Big moment. Congratulations to all of you. Well played, Pakistan __ _ and Netherlands :) November 6, 2022

What an amazing turnaround for Pakistan as they beat Bangladesh to storm into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinals!! #GameOnHai is going to be next level later today!! @PTVSp0rts @Vjshahzadkhan @AzharMahmood11 @MHafeez22 @iRashidLatif68 #LanceKlusener — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) November 6, 2022

PAKISTAN ARE IN THE SEMI FINALS?! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/suADn2TeVq — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) November 6, 2022

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first. Bangladesh made 127/8 in their 20 overs. That match saw some controversy as well. Bangladesh captain Shakib was wrong given out by the third umpire, that is what the fans felt. It was indeed controversial as there was no clear evidence to whether there was bat involved in that LBW dismissal.

Pakistan needed 128 to win the match and book the spot in the semis. They did it with five wickets remaining and 9 balls in hand. But that chase had its nervous moments with openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam looking scratchy and then getting out. They put on their first fifty-run stand of the tournament but they never looked at ease. Bangladesh will rue some missed chances, dropped catches as well as run outs.

Bangladesh may end up finishing at the bottom of the table if Zimbabwe beat India. Netherlands will finish on 4th spot and have directly qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup, thanks to win of Pakistan.