'Don't take unfit players to World Cup', Shaheen Afridi's INJURY reason for loss in T20 World Cup final, Pakistan fans react

England won the T20 World Cup for the second time, beating Babar Azam's Pakistan in the final at MCG on Sunday night by five wickets. One of the turning points in the game was the 16th over. After bowling just one ball, Shaheen left the field as he was struggling to run in due to some injury. He seemed to have done his knee there again. The over was completed by Iftikhar Ahmed and he went for 13 runs in that over. From thereon, England got the momentum in the death overs and finished the game. Many Pakistan fans and spectators in general feel that Afridi's injury was the turning point of the match.

Don't go into a tournament with an half fit player #afridi November 13, 2022

Shaheen bhai rukk jao pls. Mere 45 rupaye lage hai Dream 11 mai. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 13, 2022

Shaheen Shah Afridi landed awkwardly on his right knee. Medical panel is treating him and will provide any further update in due course. — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) November 13, 2022

Thank you for trying your best.

You done your work ___@iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/hviy6wyQJ9 November 13, 2022

Not to forget, Afridi had hurt his knee two overs before while taking a catch in the deep. He took a brilliant catch as he ran in hard and dived in front to take a stunning catch to send Harry Brook back. But he did his knee in the process. It is the same knee which has created issues for him in the past. He got the injury in Sri Lanka in july during Test series and was out for 3 months before making a comeback in World Cup.

He had started off not at his 100 percent but after the South Africa match, raised his game. Had Afridi not got injured, he would have definitely taken the match deep. But as Nasser Hussain said on the commentary, no World Cup is greater than a young man's career. Afridi gave it his all to win the World Cup but in the end it was not enough as Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler took England to their second title after a gap of 12 years, becoming World Cup champions in both the formats, the ODIs and T20Is.