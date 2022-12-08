PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs ENG 2nd Test match in Multan Stadium, 1030 AM IST, December 9

Pakistan are set to lock horns with England in their second Test match of the 3-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium starting from December 9. England have already won the first Test by 74 runs to take a crucial lead in the series and Pakistan will surely look to level the series in this one. England scored 657 runs in their first innings with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook scoring centuries. Pakistan replied with 579 runs as Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam scored tons as well. However, England declared at 264/7 in their second innings and won the contest by 74 runs.

In the second Test, we can expect Pakistan to fight with a better game plan as England were just too attacking for them in the first match. Coach Brendon McCullum will tell his players to go all guns blazing again just like the first Test and it will be interesting to see how Pakistan fight against the Three Lions.

My Dream11 Team - PAK vs ENG 2nd Test

Wicket-keeper: Ollie Pope

Batters: Harry Brook, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq,

All-rounders: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Naseem Shah, James Anderson, Zahid.

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-Captain: Harry Brook.

Indian fans troll him because He is Pakistani. Real Cricket Fans appreciate Babar Azam, cuz they Know He is one of the Best Batsman in Modern Era.



Jhukti hai duniya Jhukane wala chahiye.#BabarAzam #PAKvsEng pic.twitter.com/h1OVPLagYU — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 3, 2022

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test probable playing XI

England: Harry Brook, Jacks, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes(C), Ben Duckett, Mark Wood, James Anderson, MJ Leach, Ollie Robinson.

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood.