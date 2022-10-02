PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs ENG 7th T20I match in Lahore, 8 PM IST, October 2
Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Moeen Ali's England in the last and seventh T20I of the series at Lahore on Sunday (October 2). The series is currently level at 3-3 and the winner of tonight's match will take with them the trophy. Mohammad Rizwan, who missed the 6th T20I, as he was rested should come back in this match for Pakistan. England will be banking on their batters to come good again on Lahore. In last match which England won, it was Phil Salt who took the centrestage with a swashbuckling 88 off just 41 balls that included 23 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Alex Hales, Moeen, Dawid Malan and Ben Duckett would be expected of the same in this match as well.
As far as Pakistan are concerned, Haris Rauf must play this match. Pakistan lack firepower in their pace bowling. Their batting has also been criticised for the openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are too slow at the start for the fans' liking. That will be in the mind of these batters, especially Babar, who was slammed for his lower striker rate than Salt in 6th T20I. Babar scored 87 runs which came off 59 balls at a strike rate of 147. Compared to Salt's 214, it was too low.
Experts complain that because he takes too much time, it affects the final score in the end. However, it is also true that Pakistani middle order has not done anything substantial too. The likes of Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali and Shan Masood need to step up too to show better game.
Match Details
PAL vs ENG 7th T20I
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Time: 8 pm IST
PAK vs ENG 7th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Mohammad Rizwan
Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali
Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs ENG 7th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Philip Salt
Batters: Harry Brook, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed
Bowlers: David Willey, Haris Rauf, Mark Wood
PAK vs ENG Probable XIs
Pakistan Predicted Playing 11: Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed
England Predicted Playing 11: Adil Rashid, Philip Salt(w), Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook
Live Tv
