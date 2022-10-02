Pakistan vs England 7th T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 7th T20 online and on TV?

Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Moeen Ali's England in the last and deciding T20I of the series that has been a closely-fought affair. The seven-match series is tied currently at 3-3 and the winner of the 7th T20I tonight will also take the cup. England came back strongly in the 6th T20I, all thanks to a blistering knock from their opening batter Phil Salt hitting unbeaten 88 off just 41 balls that included 13 fours and 3 sixes respectively. It was one of the finest knocks in the series which has already seen some brilliant innings from Mohammad Rizwan and a Babar Azam hundred.

Salt's innings has brought back pressure on Pakistan captain Babar Azam. The question are again being raised on his strike rate. While Salt smashed 88 at a strike rate of 214, Babar scored 87 in the same match, in the first innings, at 147. Pakistan fans felt, this difference largely, was the difference between the two teams. Earlier too, Babar and Rizwan, the two Pakistan openers in T20Is, have been criticised for not batting with the right tempo at the start of the innings. They take time to settle in, the same time in which other openers with an attacking mindset make more impact, is the arguement.

Criticism aside, Babar has been among runs in this series. He slammed his 2nd T20I ton too in the series and Pakistan fans will be hoping the team delivers the goods in the 7th T20I too vs England. Moeen Ali's ENG will be aiming to return home with the trophy on this historic tour.

"Really good preparation for what's coming up in the T20 World Cup"@PhilSalt1 focuses on his match-winning knock in the sixth T20I.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/ICLTIhWWmc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 1, 2022

PAK vs ENG 7th T20I today: Here's all you need to know about Pakistan vs England 7th T20I Live stream, online and on TV details

When and where will the 7th Pakistan vs England T20I be played?

The 7th Pakistan vs England T20I will be played on Sunday, October 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the 7th Pakistan vs England T20I begin?

The 7th Pakistan vs England T20I will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Where can I watch the 7th Pakistan vs England T20I on TV in India?

The 7th Pakistan vs England T20I will be broadcast at the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the 7th Pakistan vs England T20I online?

The 7th Pakistan vs England T20I will be live streamed at Sony Liv.

PAK vs ENG 7th T20I Predicted 11

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood