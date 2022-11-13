Irfan Pathan trolls Pakistan with 'graceful' comment, PAK fans hit back after Men in Green lose T20 World Cup final

Pakistan cricket team failed to win the T20 World Cup 2022 for the second time as they lost the final to England by 5 wickets at MCG on Sunday (November 13). Babar Azam's side was in tears after the loss as many billed them as favourites in the match. Fans felt that Pakistan were going to repeat the heroics of 1992 World Cup. But it was not to be, in the end. Pakistan will now have to wait for two more years to try and win the World Cup. As soon as Pakistan failed to win the World Cup, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan posted a tweet which could be a dig at the Pakistani fans for trolling him a few days ago.

"This has been a graceful World Cup victory for team England. Well played," tweeted Irfan after the World Cup final.

This has been a graceful World Cup victory for team England. Well played _ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 13, 2022

The background story is that Irfan had commented after Pakistan's win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the World Cup that it is foolish to expect grace from Pakistanis. That comment had not gone down well with Pakistani fans, who in return, trolled him. Some said that Irfan is trying to justify his love for India by taking unncessary dig at Pakistan. Irfan later clarified that his statement had nothing to do with any Pakistani cricketer but the fans who were present at the SCG.

After Pakistan's loss in the final, Irfan chose the word 'grace' again to congratulate the England team. As expected, the Pakistan fans did not like his tweet and hit back.

Sam Curran was adjudged the Player of the Match and Tournament for his heroics with the ball in the final and throughout the competition.