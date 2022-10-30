WATCH: Bas de Leede's helmet smashed by Haris Rauf's NASTY delivery during PAK vs NED clash in T20 World Cup

Netherlands' batter Bas de Leede was rushed to hospital in Perth after his helmet grille was smashed by a nasty delivery from Haris Rauf. The incident happened on the pentultimate ball of the 6th over in the Pakistan vs Netherlands Super 12 match in T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 30). Rauf banged it short and de Leede could not handle the pace. It was a fast, short ball by Rauf and the batter was surprised by the bounce, took his eyes off it. He attempted to pull it without eyes on the ball and missed it eventually getting smashed on the helmet. It was a scary sight as De Leede took off the helmet quickly.

The Pakistani players rushed up to him to get a look at the injury and Mohammad Rizwan was spotted calling the help to Netherlands camp as he saw a cut. The physio checked the injury and asked de Leede to follow him to the dressing room. De Leede was smiling as he walked back but later was taken to hospital for further scans. It would be interesting to see whether he can take further part in this T20 World Cup or not.

Haris Rauf's nasty delivery hits Bas de Leede on the grille in front of the nose

The ball was delivered at 142 clicks by Rauf. When de Leede went back, the cameras showed him and there appeared a slight cut on his cheek, right below the right eye. Hopefully, there is nothing serious with him and he is fit to play the next matches.

Netherlands could not handle the pace battery of Pakistan and could manage just 91/9 at the end of 20 overs. Pakistan looked at ease then chase began by the completion of writing of this article.