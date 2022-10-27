Struggling Virat Kohli still BETTER than in-form Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, unbelievable STAT goes viral

Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues have a teribble T20 World Cup 2022. After scoring a duck against arch-rivals India in their opening contest last Sunday (October 23) at MCG, Babar scored just 4 off 9 balls vs Zimbabwe in their second match of Super 12 stage on Thursday (October 27) at Perth. Mohammad Rizwan too continues to have a terrible time with the bat in hand. Not to forget, both these batters have had a great year with the bat. Rizwan is and Babar fought hard for the No 1 spot in the T20 rankings.

Rizwan is, in fact, currently at the top in the ICC T20 batters rankings and Babar is at No 4. But there is a stat that is going viral right now on Twitter, posted by a user. The stat reveals that Virat Kohli, despite being out of form this year till the Asia Cup, has better average cum strike rate than both Babar an Rizwan, who have had an amazing run in T20Is this year.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav goes past Mohammad Rizwan to become highest run-getter in T20Is in 2022

Since 2021 in T20Is, Kohli averages 61.86 Avg and has strike rate of 138.5 while Rizwan averages 63.26 Avg at a strike rate of 130.7. Babar, at the same time, has 36.9 average and 129.16 as his strike rate. This stat is quite revealing as Kohli had been struggling across formats this year yet he has better average/strike rate than two of the best T20 batters this year.

Since 2021 in T20Is



Kohli: 61.86 Avg/138.5 SR

Rizwan: 63.26 Avg/130.7 SR

Babar: 36.9 Avg/129.16 SR



2 years of Kohli being ordinary vs 2 years of Babar/Rizwan in their peak....#T20WorldCup #NEDvIND October 27, 2022

The tweet which revealed the stat has gone viral on the internet. Kohli fans say that this state tells you abou the greatness of the star India batter that even during his struggles, he was better than the top batters of the world. Babar has been going through a rough patch and his bad form has hurt Pakistan's chances in this World Cup. He would like to be back among runs to help his side in this World Cup and take them to the semi-finals of the tournament.