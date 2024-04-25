PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan Vs New Zealand 4th T20I In Gaddafi Stadium, 8PM IST, Lahore

Babar Azam's Pakistan are playing New Zealand in the fourth T20I today in Lahore. The five-match series is nicely poised 1-1 and the winner of today's contest will ensure that they are not losing the series. Both the remaining games will take place in Lahore. Expect crowd to fill the stadium to the last seat. Pakistan will be looking for many answers today, especially in the batting department. Their top three is doing well but the middle-order batting is something that needs to be taken care of. From number 4 to number 7, Pakistan are playing Usman Khan, Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed and these four need to fire.

New Zealand are not at their full strength and they are looking to give as much chance to this squad present in Pakistan as much as possible before picking the team for T20 World Cup 2024.

As far as picking the perfect Dream11 team is concerned, you must ensure that there is a good mix of power-hitters, wickettakers and fit players. Bet on Saim Ayub again in this match. He is a destructive batter up at the top. Babar, Mohammad Rizwan are run machines but both are same kind of players, so pick only one among them. Shaheen Afridi, Ish Sodhi and Mohammad Amir can be your bowlers. Do take in Michael Bracewell and Mark Chapman from New Zealand.

PAK vs NZ Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke

Pakistan Ns Vew Zealand 4th T20I: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Babar Azam, Mark Chapman, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: James Neesham, M Bracewell, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Ish Sodhi, Mohammed Amir

Captain: Mark Chapman

Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Pakistan Vs New Zealand Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Tom Blundell, Josh Clarkson, Ben Sears, Ben Lister

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan(w), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Azam Khan, Zaman Khan