'Jo log TV pe baithe hain woh...': Babar Azam takes DIG at Pakistani legends after team books place in T20 WC final

Pakistan captain Babar Azam did not mince his words when he said that everyone in Pakistani must enjoy their win over New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 clash. Babar, who was being slammed on TV news channels back home, added that even those who criticise the team sitting on TV debates should also enjoy. This was an indirect dig at the likes of Mohammad Hafeez, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik among others who form expert panels across TV news channels in Pakistan. These experts were not very happy with Babar Azam and his team after their back-to-back failures against Pakistan.

"Hum log koshish karte hain ki acha khele. Koi bhi haarne k lie nahi khelta hain. But results hamesha hamare favor me nahi hota. Ye victory sabko celebrate karni chahiye. Jo Pakistan me awam hain unhe bhi aur jo log TV pe baithe hain vo bhi (We all play to win the game. No one plays to lose. But we can’t control the result. Everyone must celebrate this victory. People back home in Pakistan must celebrate and those sitting on TV should also)," Babar said with a cheeky smile on his face at the post-match press conference.

Not to forget, the likes of Waqar Younis and Shoaib Malik broke into bhangra dance as soon as Pakistan made it to the semi-finals. Pakistan's road to semi-finals has been difficult. After early losses in Super 12 stage, they have not looked back. They beat Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh in back-to-back games to qualify for the semi-finals and there they outclassed Black Caps to book a spot in th final of the tournament.

In the final, Pakistan will play either England or India, the two teams meet in the second semi-final of the World Cup on Thursday night at Adelaide Oval (November 10).