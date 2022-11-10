Babar Azam's Pakistan qualified for the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a dominant win over New Zealand in the first semi-final at the SCG on Wednesday (November 10). Pakistan showed an all-round show to outclass Black Caps in all three departments of the game. They now await the winner of the second semi-final between India and England at MCG on November 13 (Sunday). If India win that semifinal clash, it will yet again become an India vs Pakistan spectacle at the iconic ground in Melbourne. It will be interesting to see how India play that all-important clash.

Coming to the Pakistan match, after they beat New Zealand, the country celebrated as if it was a festival. Not to forget, Pakistan's World Cup campaign had received a big blow after losses in first two matches vs India and Zimbabwe respectively. But Pakistan had luck on their side and they also raised their game to ensure they won all remaining matches in Super 12 stage to qualify for the semi-finals, where they eventually beat Kane Williamson's New Zealand.

The whole Pakistan celebrated including Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, who were experts on a cricket show on A Sports. They broke into a bhangra dance as soon as they show started and it really made a great television.

Watch Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis' dance below:

In the match, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. They however got off to a bad start and lost Finn Allen in the first over itself. Kane Williamson ad Devon Conway then steadied the ship before Shadab Khan inflicted a brilliant run out to pick up the second wicket. Pakistan never looked out of the contest and continued to dominate the proceedings. Later in the chase, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan made a solid comeback to put on more than 100 runs in the chase to win the game for Men in Green.