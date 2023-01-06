PAK vs NZ: 'What a comeback,' Pakistan fans all praise for Sarfaraz Ahmed after sensational ton against New Zealand
Pakistan fans could not keep calm after Sarfaraz Ahmed helped his team to salvage a draw against New Zealand in the final Test match of the series
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed salvaged a draw for his side hitting a remarkable century in Karachi in the final Test match New Zealand to end the series 0-0. The right-hander who scored three fifties in his last three innings saved Pakistan from getting all out until the very end after being called up in the side after a gap of four years. Fans on social media along with the Pakistan dugout could not keep calm as Sarfaraz completed his century and wrote his name in the history books of Pakistan cricket and the Karachi National Stadium.
Mubarak to Saifi bhai on an excellent knock under pressure and a great comeback MashaAllah
His energy, passion and dedication is unreal and truly exemplary
Keep it up @SarfarazA_54 Bhai #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/CQgbS20sFh— Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) January 6, 2023
When life gives you another chance, grab it like Sarfaraz Ahmed! What a player #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/h8icazMuwZ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 6, 2023
He fought for his place, Now he is fighting for Pakistan. #PAKvNZ @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/eparCHnz5M — Rashid Latif | (@iRashidLatif68) January 6, 2023
Sarfaraz you beauty! — Bu Affan (@askmuti) January 6, 2023
Sarfaraz can play as middle order batsman— Fermi Lothbrok (@itz_aliakbar) January 6, 2023
"Dream comeback for him," captain Babar Azam said.
"Sarfaraz did not let the fire die within him in four years. His work ethic was always there and he continued to wait for his turn."
Hasan Ali was trapped leg before wicket by Tim Southee and Sarfaraz was superbly snapped up by Kane Williamson low at leg slip off Bracewell's sharp off-spin, and the Pakistan batter walked off to a standing ovation from the sparse crowd at the National Stadium. No. 10 Naseem Shah and No. 11 Abrar Ahmed then held out against Bracewell and fellow spinner Ish Sodhi (2-59), with all 10 fielders around the bat, before bad light ended play with three overs left. (With PTI inputs)
