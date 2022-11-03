Shadab Khan smashes FIERY 52 off 22 vs SA, Netizens say 'Shaddy shows India how to play against pace' - WATCH

Pakistan all-rounder was a sight to behold when he smashed 52 off just 22 balls to take his side to a massive total of 185/9 in 20 overs after Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first. Shadab came in to bat at number 7 after they wer reduced to 95 for 5 at the end of 13 overs. Mohammad Nawaz was the fifth wicket to fall. He and Iftikhar Ahmed had done well to steady Pakistan after they were reduced to 43 for 4 at one stage. But in these remaining 42 balls, Pakistan needed to up the tempo of the innings an Shadab provided just the much-needed boost with Shadab choosing to go big.

His knock was played with a strike rate of 236.36 and by the time he walked back, he had done his job. Pakistan eventually ended up with 185/9 in 20 overs.

Tell India, this is how fast bowlers are played. Well done Haris, Chacha and Shaddy. Amazing batting.#PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/YHEXDfjAhs — Fazal Abbas (@FazalSamtiah) November 3, 2022

Hitting Nortje for a huge 6 on a beamer is no joke. Shaddy you beauty. #pakvsa #T20WorldCup — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) November 3, 2022

only consistent performer in the team Shaddy boi___

Shadab Superstar Khan _#pakteam #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/reYihu8wXC — SYED OWIAS_ (@syedowias2) November 3, 2022

Iftikhar Ahmed looked at his best as well. He smashed 51 off 35 balls that included 3 fours and 2 sixes respectively. This is the second time Iftikhar has ensured that Pakistan's bad start in the game with the bat did not hurt them after the end of innings. He showed both the attacking game and calmness to help Pakistan recover from a very bad position. Not to forget the cameo by World Cup debutant Mohammad Haris, who was called in as replacement for injured Fakhar Zaman last minute, who smashed 28 off just 11 balls to play a fiery cameo. All these contributions helped Pakistan reach a good total on the board.

The PAK vs SA contest was another poor show by Babar Azam, who made just 6 off 15 balls. Fans roasted him brutally on social media, some pointing out that his best is now past him. Babar has scored just 14 runs off 30 balls in four innings so far in this T20 World Cup. The pressure continues to build on him.