'I find it weird...', Ramiz Raja reveals blunt chat with Babar Azam over his bad form in Asia Cup

Babar Azam-led Pakistan may have qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 final but the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja revealed that he is not satisfied with the skipper's individual performance in the marquee tournament so far. So far, Babar Azam has scored 10, 9, 14, and 0 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Raja also revealed that he also had a conversation Babar amid his bad form in the Asia Cup this year. The Pakistan skipper would be looking get his mojo back in today's Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 clash ahead the final on Sunday (September 11).

In Pakistan's last match, the Men in Green defeated Afghanistan in a nail-biting contest at Sharjah when Babar's side were in a critical situation chasing 130 runs with just one wicket left. Pakistan were 118/9 with 6 balls and then Naseem Shah smashed Fazalhaq Farooqi for two maximums to seal the deal for Pakistan and it also got them the spot in the final confirmed. Notably, Pakistan's win over Afghanistan also finished all hopes for India's chances to qualify for the final.

What did Ramiz Raja say about Babar Azam's form?

"I talked to him (Babar) just a day or two days ago. When I see his record and my record, I find it a little weird while giving him advice. But I'm the chairman of PCB... what I've learnt from my one year in administration is that you have to keep your hands off. Sometimes, you might think you should interfere in everything just because you have played cricket. But if you have delegated responsibilities to certain individuals, you can hold them accountable," Ramiz told a group of journalists during an interaction on Thursday.

"But I did have a zoom call with the team before the match against India. I shared my experience, told them what they needed to defeat India. I encouraged them to fight. As far as Babar Azam is concerned, see, T20 is a very fast format so you might find it difficult to come back to form at times. But I don't think he needs to worry about that."

Babar Azam and co will be in action again on Friday (September 9) against Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash ahead the big final between the two sides on Sunday (September 11).