Matthew Hayden named as Babar Azam's Pakistan's mentor for T20 World Cup 2022

Australian batting great Matthew Hayden will become Pakistan's cricket team's mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November. This will be Hayden's second stint with the Pakistan team. He was earlier the team mentor of Men in Green at the T20 World Cup 2021 where they reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

Pakistan Cricket Board president Ramiz Raja welcomed Hayden on board and said that his wealth of knowledge will be of huge help to the team.

"I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under."

.@HaydosTweets rejoins Pakistan's support staff as team mentor for the T20 World Cup _



_ Let's recap his previous stint with the team in the @T20WorldCup last year



More details here __ https://t.co/410OPHVef9 pic.twitter.com/5lLOipuC9X September 9, 2022

Hayden said that he is excited to be reuniting with Team Pakistan. He said, "I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup in Australia and can`t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion. I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday`s win over India was brilliant."

"I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year. I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can`t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room," said Hayden in an official statement.