LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 today match Cricket and updates: Babar Azam's PAK to clash with Dasun Shanaka's SL ahead of final
Check Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I Asia Cup in Dubai Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Friday (September 9) HERE.
Babar Azam's Pakistan will lock horns with Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka on Friday night (September 9) in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 fixture, in what will also be a trailer for the fans of the final taking place on September 11. Both sides have performed well in the tournament so far and it will be a good outing both teams to analyse and understand each others game plan and other things. Interestingly, the final will take place on the same venue and all eyes will be on the playing XI both captains field before the Asia Cup 2022 final taking place 2 days later.
Many didn't expect Sri Lanka to be one of the finalist in this year's Asia Cup as they started off their campaign with a loss to Afghanistan but bounced back with a win over the same opponents with also beating Bangladesh and India to reach the final. The major highlight will be their win against Rohit Sharma's India.
Pakistan on the other hand started off with a loss as well but they took revenge with interest when they defeated India in the second encounter and thrashed Afghanistan in a nail-biting finish to demolish India's hope to make it to the finals as well.
