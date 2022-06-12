PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints

Pakistan cricket team will take on West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Sunday. Babar Azam's side will look to inflict a whitewash while West Indies will want to grab a compensatory win in the series. West Indies failed to win a single match in the entire tour so far.

Pakistan team group photo at Multan Cricket Stadium Describe the team's performance using an emoji #PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/sc4nmqSiHG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 11, 2022

Match Details

Pakistan vs West Indies

3rd ODI

Sunday, June 12, 2022

4:30 PM IST

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Probable playing XIs

Pakistan

Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Imam ul Haq, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk).

West Indies

Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Nicholas Pooran (c)

Dream 11

Shai Hope, Mohammad Rizwan, Shamarh Brooks, Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz (vc), Kyle Mayers, Shaheen Afridi, Alzarri Jospeh, Akeal Hosein

Squads

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Zahid Mahmood, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman.

West Indies

Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Shai Hope(w), Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran(c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd.