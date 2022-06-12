हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan vs West Indies 2022

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints

Pakistan vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs WI, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints
Source/Twitter

Pakistan cricket team will take on West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Sunday. Babar Azam's side will look to inflict a whitewash while West Indies will want to grab a compensatory win in the series. West Indies failed to win a single match in the entire tour so far. 

Match Details 

Pakistan vs West Indies

3rd ODI

Sunday, June 12, 2022

4:30 PM IST

 Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Probable playing XIs

Pakistan

Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Imam ul Haq, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk).

West Indies

Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Nicholas Pooran (c)

Dream 11

Shai Hope, Mohammad Rizwan, Shamarh Brooks, Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz (vc), Kyle Mayers, Shaheen Afridi, Alzarri Jospeh, Akeal Hosein

Squads

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Zahid Mahmood, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman.

West Indies

Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Shai Hope(w), Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran(c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd.

