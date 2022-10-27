Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 24 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ZIM match online and on TV?

Babar Azam-ld Pakistan will aiming to bounce back in their second match of T20 World Cup 2022 with a win over Zimbabwe. They lost the opening contest of the tournament to arch-rivals India in a last-over thriller last Sunday. Thay is why this match today is very important for Pakistan. A loss today may almost close their World Cup campaign. Pakistan need to be ready and raring to go against Zimbabwe, who are in very good form.

Zimbabwe are very good T20 side, who can punch above their weight, on their day. They have come a long way into this tournament having qualified for Super 12 stage thanks to very good cricket.

Pakistan will be heavily dependent on the likes of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. This trio has been the big reason why Pakistan have done well of late in the past. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah also need to come good. Pakistan pacers will crucial on this Perth pitch which is expected to be pace and bouncy. It would be interesting to see whether Pakistan drop Haider Ali, an extra batter, for Mohammad Wasim jr. Pakistan felt in the match vs India that they had one extra pacer missing that meant they had to give the last over to a spinner, Mohammad Nawaz. They would want to play a pace in this game who can bat as well. Wasim fits perfectly in this plan.

Match details

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) start?

The game will be conducted on October 27, Thursday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The fixture will be conducted at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) match?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Zimbabwe of Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) match?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan probable playing XI: Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed

Zimbabwe probable playing XI: Richard Ngarava, Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl