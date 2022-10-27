Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard Updates: Babar Azam's PAK face ZIM in do or die clash

Babar Azam's Pakistan will face Zimbabwe in their secod fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage on Thursday (October 27). After tasting defeat against arch-rivals India in their opener of the tournament, Pakistan would be very keen to register their first win of the tournament against Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe. Pakistan need to collect points in this one as an unexpected loss here can finish their campaign in Sydney. The onus will be on the likes of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to come good in this high-pressure game. It is a big game for Pakistan. Zimbabwe can never be taken lightly as they have some really good T20 players.

The pace trio of Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are going to play a big role in this match on the bouncy track of Perth. Fakhar Zaman has been declared fit to play the game but will he instantly replace Shan Masood, who has done quite well with the bat? Let's see what playing XI Babar comes up with and whether there will be any surprises.