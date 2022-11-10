topStoriesenglish
Pakistan are winning T20 World Cup 2022?: Men in Green to face England in final, just like 1992 - Here are some stunning analogy

That is why Pakistan fans feel that their side will beat England and win the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 13 on Sunday.

The stage is all set for Pakistan to play the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Pakistan thrashed New Zealand to storm into the final while India faced an embarrassing defeat against England in the second semi-final. But the cricket fans are getting a deja vu as the same script was followed back in 1992 when Pakistan won the ICC ODI World Cup 1992. The Pakistan cricket team led by Imran Khan had started off badly but went on to win the cup. Even in that tournament, Pakistan had lost to India and played New Zealand in the semi-finals. In that World Cup, Pakistan played England in the final to beat them eventually. That is why Pakistan fans feel that their side will beat England on Sunday and win the final on November 13.

Here are some similarities between Pakistan's campaign in 1992 and 2022 World Cups -

  1. Lost the opening game at MCG
  2. Lost to India at the Group stage
  3. Won last 3 consecutive games to qualify for semi-finals
  4. Qualified for semis on last day with just 1 extra point 
  5. To face England in final
  6. Won the World Cup?

Here's how Pakistan fans are reacting to the similarities

