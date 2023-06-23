Pakistan Government Breaks Silence On Babar Azam And Co's Participation In ODI World Cup 2023, Says THIS

India are set to host the ODI World Cup 2023 in October and November but the dates of the tournament is not out yet. The primary reason for the same is Pakistan's constant discussion related to the venues of the tournament. As per a report, Pakistan have an issue with with scheduling of their two matches, one against Australia in Bengaluru on October 20 and the other against Afghanistan at Chennai. PCB wants the venues swapped but BCCI reportedly has turned down the request. There is no mention of security being a concern for Pakistan. As a result, Pakistan have now reached out to International Cricket Council (ICC) to seek change in venues, which is delaying the announcement of the schedule of the World Cup.

For the first time, Pakistan government has made a comment on the ongoing war of words between BCCI and PCB over the scheduling of the tournament. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan's foreign office is evaluating and observing all the aspects related to Pakistan travelling to India for the World Cup later this year.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a weekly media briefing in Islamabad that they are disappointed with India's policy of not playing cricket in Pakistan.

"Regarding cricket, Pakistan is of the view that politics should not be mixed with sports. India's policy of not playing cricket in Pakistan is disappointing. We are observing and evaluating all aspects relating to our participation in the World Cup including the security situation for Pakistani cricketers and we will offer our views to PCB in due course," said Baloch.

Not to forget, Pakistan have not landed in India for a game of cricket since T20 World Cup 2016. India and Pakistan have not played in a bilateral series since 2012. Back then, Pakistan had come to play 3 ODIs in India. The strained relation between India and Pakistan since then has been a big reason behind no series