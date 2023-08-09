Pakistan’s Richest Cricketer’s Net Worth Way LESS Than Virat Kohli; He Is Not Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan are set to earn in crores as annual salary from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The cricket board will soon release new contracts which will grow the salary of the top-graded players by two to three times. However, despite the increase in the salary, the Pakistani cricketers will earn less than half of what the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah receive from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian cricketers get Rs 7 crore per year from BCCI as compared to just a little over 1.5 crore that Babar, Afridi and Rizwan get.

Babar is the highest paid as well as earning Pakistani cricketer with top Pakistan Super League contract as well as many commercial deals. But he is not the richest Pakistani cricketer till date. That tag does not even go to Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan captain, who has a lavish house in Karachi. Even Shoaib Malik, who continues to play franchise T20 cricket and work in TV broadcast, is not the richest Pakistani cricketer. Shaheen, Rizwan are not the richest too.

The richest Pakistani cricketer till date is Imran Khan. The former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran has lived a wonderful life. He got his education and in England and lived and played there for a long time as well. Imran always had many sponsorships deals on his side, even after retirement. He was good looking, stylish and his cricket did all the talking. He was Pakistan's No 1 cricketer who was apple of the eye for the market. He turned to politics but kept on doing the media job, doing cricket commentary to becoming cricket expert on TV news.



As per report in DNA India, Imran's net worth is 10.2 billion Pakistani Rupees which is nearly Rs 290 crore. Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain, however, still earns way less than India's heartthrob Virat Kohli, whose net worth is close to Rs 1,050 crore.

Imran was jailed a couple of days back after his court made the judgment in Toshakhana case. He is currently out on bail. Imran leads one of the biggest political parties in the Pakistan named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who found it as well in 1996. Imran has lived a glamarous and controversial life. He was charged with ball-tampering offences. He was also linked with bollywood actress Zeenat Aman.