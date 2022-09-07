Live Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Today Scorecard and Updates: Rahmanullah Gurbaz departs as AFG lose 1st wicket
Check Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup in Sharjah Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Wednesday (September 7) HERE.
A contest awaits cricket fans in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 with Babar Azam’s Pakistan taking on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). Rohit Sharma-s India will also keep an eye on the proceedings and will be hopin for an Afghanistan win. Afghanistan beating Pakistan will keep India afloat in the contest.
Pakistan opened their Super 4 campaign with a record-breaking win over India on Sunday (September 4) and our comfortably placed in second spot on the Super 4 Points Table behind Sri Lanka.
A win for Babar’s side will mean that both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will qualify for the final with 4 points each and the next couple of matches between India and Afghanistan and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan will be made insignificant.
A win for Afghanistan will keep their hopes as well as India team’s chances alive. Pakistan will not find it easy against Afghanistan, who have former Pak pacer Umar Gul in their support staff as bowling coach.
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
OUT! Gurbaz cleaned up by Haris Rauf in the first over of his spell. Sharp inswinger does the right-hand batter in. Ibrahim Zadran joins Zazai in the middle as Pak get the first important breakthrough. Big wicket as Gurbaz has been in good form in this year's Asia Cup.
AFG 37/1 (4)
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Afghanistan off to a flying start vs Pakistan. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is playing his shots as partner Hazratullah Zazai is taking his time to get better. This is good news for Indian fans as well who are rooting for Afghanistan's win. Naseem Shah and Hasnain under pressure straightaway.
AFG 20/0 (2.2)
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Toss News from Sharjah: Babar Azam wins the toss and Pakistan will be bowling first tonight.
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Before the much-awaited contest between Pakistan and Afghanistan, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has dropped a big comment on Babar Azam's side.
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Game day INSHALLAH Afghanistan __ pic.twitter.com/6p5pgCZCrW
— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) September 7, 2022
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Big boost for Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the all-important clash against Afghanistan tonight as he has been named as the No 1 T20I batter in the world, displacing his captain Babar Azam from the top spot. Check out his key records and achievements here.
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2022 between Pakistan and Afghanistan on our LIVE blog here.
India will be hoping for an Afghanistan win tonight to stay afloat. If Pakistan win, they will be through to final.
Stay tuned for more updates here.