Shoaib Akhtar takes dig at New Zealand, says they might call off match against Pakistan due to too much noise inside stadium

Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has taken a sly dig at New Zealand ahead of Pakistan's T20 World Cup match against the Kane Williamson-led side on Tuesday (October 26).

New Zealand had pulled out of their limited-overs tour of Pakistan earlier this year, citing security reasons. The New Zealand squad was training in Rawalpindi ahead of the first ODI between the two teams but did not take the field on the day of the game. The Kiwis subsequently called off their tour and returned home without playing a single game in Pakistan.

Maintaining a feeling of resentment towards the New Zealand, Akhtar savagely trolled the Black Caps and said that the Kane Williamson-led side might call off the World Cup match against Pakistan if there’s much noise inside the stadium.

“I request all Pakistan fans to remain silent and not enjoy too extravagantly. There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

I request all Pakistan fans to remain silent and not enjoy too extravagantly. There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns. #T20WorldCup — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

Notably, several former Pakistan cricketers and experts have backed Babar Azam & Co. to take revenge from the Kiwis over their decision to pull out of their tour of the country earlier this year.

Talking about the match, Haris Rauf bagged four wickets as Pakistan restricted New Zealand to 134/8 after opting to bowl first. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafiz picked one wicket each.

For the Black Caps, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway were the top scorers as they hit 27 runs each.