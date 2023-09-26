trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667364
Pakistan Vs New Zealand To India Vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Matches Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Practice Matches Of CWC 2023 LIVE On TV And Laptop

Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up matches will get underway on Friday with Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa in action. India will take on England on Saturday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Vs New Zealand To India Vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Matches Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Practice Matches Of CWC 2023 LIVE On TV And Laptop Pakistan cricket team. (Photo: ANI)

The warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will get under way in Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Former champions Pakistan will take on 2019 ODI World Cup runners-up New Zealand in a match behind closed doors at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

In other matches on Friday, 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka will be up against Asian rivals Bangladesh at the Barsapara International Stadium in Guwahati while South Africa will take on Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Hosts Team India will be up against defending champions England in a warm-up match in Guwahati on Saturday. Five-time ODI World Cup winners Australia will take on Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday as well.

Here’s the full schedule of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches (all matches start at 2pm)…

Friday, September 29:

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday, September 30:

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Monday, October 2:

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Tuesday, October 3:

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Where can I watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches LIVE on TV in India?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in India?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

