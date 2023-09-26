Pakistan Vs New Zealand To India Vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Matches Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Practice Matches Of CWC 2023 LIVE On TV And Laptop
Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up matches will get underway on Friday with Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa in action. India will take on England on Saturday.
The warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will get under way in Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Former champions Pakistan will take on 2019 ODI World Cup runners-up New Zealand in a match behind closed doors at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.
In other matches on Friday, 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka will be up against Asian rivals Bangladesh at the Barsapara International Stadium in Guwahati while South Africa will take on Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram.
Hosts Team India will be up against defending champions England in a warm-up match in Guwahati on Saturday. Five-time ODI World Cup winners Australia will take on Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday as well.
Here’s the full schedule of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches (all matches start at 2pm)…
Friday, September 29:
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Saturday, September 30:
India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Monday, October 2:
England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Tuesday, October 3:
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Where can I watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches LIVE on TV in India?
The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.
How can I live stream Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in India?
The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
