As the countdown to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 continues, cricket fans worldwide were eagerly anticipating the warm-up clash between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, Mother Nature had other plans as the game got underway under the drizzle of Hyderabad's unpredictable rain.



Weather Frustrations

The much-anticipated warm-up game was marred by rain right from the beginning, leaving both teams, as well as the fans, disappointed. Hyderabad, known for its dry weather, surprised everyone with a sudden downpour, resulting in a delayed start to the match. Despite the hopes of the players and spectators, the weather conditions did not improve, forcing the officials to call off the game temporarily.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast

As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the NZ vs PAK encounter, the weather in Hyderabad appears promising. The forecast predicts partly cloudy conditions with only a minimal 20% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels may reach approximately 75%. A gentle breeze at 11 kilometers per hour is likely to sweep across the stadium.

Pitch Promises High-Scoring Contests

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where the match was scheduled to take place, is renowned for its balanced pitch that accommodates both batsmen and bowlers. While the rain disrupted the game, cricket enthusiasts can still look forward to thrilling encounters on this dynamic pitch during the World Cup.

Record Stats at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

The stadium has witnessed seven ODI matches in the past, with an intriguing mix of results. Four matches were won by teams batting first, while three were won by teams bowling first. The average first-innings score at this venue is 288, and the second innings averages 262. The highest total recorded stands at an impressive 350/4 by Australia, while England holds the record for the lowest total of 174/10.

Playing XI Unveiled

Before the rain interrupted the proceedings, both New Zealand and Pakistan had revealed their playing XI for the warm-up game. New Zealand's squad featured Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), DJ Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), MJ Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, and Trent Boult. Pakistan, on the other hand, presented Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, FK Zaman, IU Haq, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, SH Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), S Afridi, and Usama Mir.

Upcoming Warm-up Games

As the rain forced a temporary halt to the NZ vs PAK warm-up clash, cricket fans will be hoping for better weather when the teams take the field in their next practice matches. New Zealand will face South Africa in Trivandrum, while Pakistan is set to lock horns with Afghanistan at the Greenfield International Stadium. These matches will serve as crucial opportunities for teams to fine-tune their strategies and gather momentum ahead of the main tournament.

Despite the rain dampening the spirits at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today, cricket enthusiasts remain optimistic and eagerly await the resumption of warm-up games as the ODI World Cup 2023 draws closer. Stay tuned for more updates on the road to cricket's grandest event.