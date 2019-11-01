Pakistan's Shan Masood fined 25% of match fee for showing dissent

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at umpire’s decision during Southern Punjab's recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class clash against Northern at Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot.

The 30-year-old was found to have violated clause 2.8 of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing obvious disappointment with umpires’ decision when given out caught behind."

Masood denied the offence and, as such, a hearing took place following Wednesday’s play in which the match referee Kamran Chaudhry upheld his decision, the PCB press release stated.

On-field umpires Abdul Moqeet and Farooq Ali Khan had levelled the charges against Southern Punjab captain Masood during that clash.

Masood, who made his international debut during a Test series against South Africa in 2013, has appeared in a total of 15 matches for Pakistan in the longest format of the game besides playing five ODIs for the national side. He has 793 Test runs and 111 ODI runs in his tally.