Bangladesh's wicket-keeper and batter Mushfiqur Rahim entered history books as he completed 5,000 Test runs during 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at th Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium in Chattogram on May 18 (Wednesday).

In doing so, he also overtook his compatriot Tamim Iqbal to become the highest run-scorer of his side in the longest format ofthe game. Iqbal currently has 4,981 Test runs. In 2015, Iqbal had taken overtaken former captain Habibul Bashar`s tally of 3,026 runs to become the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in Tests.

After reaching the milestone, Rahim made a big statement, saying that he does not always get the respect he deserves. He said that he is Don Bradman at time for people in Bangladesh and the minute he loses form, he feels like hiding in a corner.

"Only in Bangladesh, I have seen that people compare me to Bradman when I score a century, but then when I don’t score runs, I feel like digging a hole for myself. I am one of the senior players so we are not going to be around for long. But this is becoming a culture, so the younger players need the support. If I have to spend so much time tackling these things off the field, our on-field duties get affected," he told Cricbuzz.

The 35-year-old said that he feels there is no value for experience in his country and he feels that his milestone will be breached many a times in future.

"I think there’s no value for experience in Bangladesh. It is a huge deal to have played for 17 years. Allah has written what awaits me, and I want to perform that much well. It is a great feeling to become the first Bangladeshi to reach 5,000 Test runs. But I am sure I am not the last one. There’ll be a lot of capable players among our seniors and juniors who can reach 8,000 or 10,000 runs," said Rahim.

Rahim began his journey in 2005, and so far he has played in 81st Tests. He also has 6697 runs in ODIs and 1495 in T20Is.