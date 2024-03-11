PES vs KAR PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings In Karachi, 930PM IST, March 11

With just two league games left for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season we have Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings on Monday night (March 11) at the National Stadium in Karachi. Peshawar are off to the knockouts and they will still look to finish with a win. Karachi Kings have one chance to make it into the next round but to do so they have to win by a heavy margin.

In their recent clash, Peshawar Zalmi faced off against Quetta Gladiators. Quetta won the toss and chose to field first. Peshawar's batting performance was nothing short of explosive, especially with Babar Azam once again showcasing his leadership at the forefront. They amassed a formidable total of 196 runs. (Ranji Trophy 2024 Final: Prithvi Shaw's Reaction After Getting Clean Bowled By Yash Thakur's Peach Goes Viral; Watch)

Despite a promising start with the bat, Quetta faltered after losing their opening partnership, spiraling downwards rapidly. Peshawar's bowlers were relentless, with each one chipping in with at least one wicket. Quetta was eventually bowled out for just 120 runs, succumbing to a defeat by a significant margin of 76 runs. (PSL 2024 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match KK vs PZ Online And On TV In India?)

PSL 2024 KAR Vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Haris, Tim Seifert

Batters: James Vince, Babar Azam (Captain), Saim Ayub (Vice Captain, Kieron Pollard

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarbani, Naveen-ul-Haq

PSL 2024 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Squads

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.

Karachi Kings Squad: Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shan Masood(c), Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Nawaz, Mir Hamza, Imran Tahir, Leus du Plooy, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali.