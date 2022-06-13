हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan vs West Indies 2022

Players wear face masks, sunglasses during day-night match between Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI - Check reason here

All-rounder Shadab Khan hit a fighting half-century before taking four wickets to anchor Pakistan's 53-run win over the West Indies in the third and final ODI. 

Source/Twitter

Pakistan thrashed West Indies by 53 runs in the third and final ODI of the series to inflict a whitewash on Sunday. Pakistan managed to remain unbeaten in the home series against the Caribbean side. Meanwhile, at the Multan Cricket Stadium, there was an interruption due to a dust storm. The stand storm engulfed the entire Multan according to Pakistan media reports.  It was unable for players to continue the game without wearing facemasks and sunglasses to protect themselves from the sand. At one point the game was paused and the players were taken out of the field. 

Meanwhile, All-rounder Shadab Khan hit a fighting half-century before taking four wickets to anchor Pakistan's 53-run win over the West Indies in the third and final ODI. Shadab hit 86 to lift Pakistan to 269-9 after unlikely West Indian hero Nicholas Pooran grabbed four wickets to leave the home team struggling at 117-5. 

Opener Imam-ul-Haq scored a brilliant 68-ball 62 but there was a rare failure for world number one ODI batsman Babar Azam who fell for one-off three balls. Shadab's leg-spin then fetched 4-62 to dismiss the visitors for 216 in 37.2 overs, giving Pakistan 30 invaluable points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for next year's World Cup in India. The 3-0 clean-sweep lifted Pakistan to 90 points, fourth in the 13-team ODI League table while the West Indies are fifth with 80.

Pakistan won the first match by five wickets and the second by 120 runs, also played in Multan. Shadab dismissed Keacy Carty (33), Rovman Powell (ten) and top-scorer Akeal Hosein who made a career-best 37-ball 60 with six sixes and two boundaries. When Hosein and Romario Shepherd added 49 for the eighth wicket the visitors threatened a comeback but both fell within 12 runs to end a miserable series. Opener Shai Hope (21), Shamarh Brooks (18), Pooran (11) and Powell got good starts but fell to rash shots.

