Shahid Afridi Forced Danish Kaneria To Convert To Islam, Former Pakistan Spinner Makes Big Claim

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has made a big statement regarding forced religious conversion when he was part of the Pakistan cricket team. Kaneria made a claim while speaking to an Indian TV news channel that it was former captain Shahid Afridi who had tried to convert him to Islam.

Making comments on his difficult time in the Pakistan dressing room, Kaneria said that only Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar were the ones who supported him when he was wearing the green shirt. "My career was going really well. I am the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests. My career was on the right path, I was playing County cricket as well. Inzamam-ul-Haq supported me, he was the only person who supported me as captain, apart from Shoaib Akhtar also supported me," said Kaneria.

The retired cricketer then went on to say that Afridi used to trouble him a lot, not even sitting with him at the dinner table. "Shahid Afridi and the other players troubled me a lot, they never used to eat food with me. They used to talk with me about the conversion but my religion is everything to me. Shahid Afridi was the main guy who tried forcing me to convert to Islam, but Inzamam-ul-Haq was the only person who supported me,” Kaneria told Aaj Tak.

Kaneria played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan from 2000 to 2010. He picked 261 wickets in Tests and 15 wickets in the ODI format. The 42-year-old former cricketer is only the second hindu man to have ever played for Pakistan cricket team. The first one was Anil Dalpat.

Kaneria was charged with spot-fixing allegations. He says that he had to accept the charges because of some pressure. "I was charged with spot-fixing during my county stint. I admitted that I only met a bookie; that was about it. But they pressured me to accept the charges. The PCB didn’t support me because I am a Hindu. They were scared that if I continued to play, I would break their records. They knew they couldn’t stop me when it comes to talent," said Kaneria.

Afridi has not replied to these claims made by Kaneria so far. The former Pakistan captain is a much celebrated figure in the country. He was known as 'Boom Boom Afridi' in his playing days and these claims from Kaneria shoul get a reply from his end as well.