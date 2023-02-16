Prithvi Shaw Attacked in Mumbai For Denying Selfie; Oshiwara Police Register Complaint Against 8 People - WATCH

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked in Mumbai but fortunately was able to escape safely. A total of 8 people have been alleged to attack the 23-year-old, who was sitting in his friend's car. The reason for the attack is being reported that the attackers were refused from the Delhi Capitals opener for a 'selfie'.

Prithvi Shaw's refusal for a selfie was not tolerated by the attackers who started pelting stones at his friend's car. Mumbai Police has registered a case against 8 people connected to the incident.

Oshiwara Police have booked eight people under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, 506) after the incident.

Shaw is not a regular in the Indian cricket team but is one of the most popular athletes in the country. Back in 2013, he was compared to the likes of great Sachin Tendulkar. Shaw wrote his name in the history books after he broke the record of Tendulkar when he scored a knock of 546 in a Harris Shield match in 2013.

Recently, Shaw's Instagram handle had uploaded a picture with actress Nidhi Tapadia referring her as his wife. Within a few minutes, Shaw deleted the picture and explained that someone edited that photo requesting people to not believe what was posted on his Instagram. (more to follow)