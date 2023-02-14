Prithvi Shaw Kisses Girlfriend on Valentine's Day? Here's the Real Truth Behind Viral Photo

The internet was abuzz on Valentine's Day when a photo of Prithvi Shaw, the Indian cricket star, and his supposed girlfriend Niddhi Tapadia went viral. The picture was initially shared on Shaw's Instagram, where the couple was seen sharing an intimate moment. However, the photo was quickly taken down from the platform, but not before it had been screenshot by eager fans.

Shaw had captioned the picture with "Happy valentines my wifey" along with a heart and kiss emoji. The Indian cricket star has never before shared any pictures linking him to a romantic partner, and so this post came as a surprise to many of his followers.

Once the pictures started circulating, Shaw addressed the rumours by posting a story on Instagram saying that the images were fake. In the post, he claimed that someone had been editing his pictures and posting them online. He requested his followers to ignore the tags and messages. Shaw has not played for India in an international match since July 2021, and though he was selected for the T20I series against New Zealand last month, he did not get a chance to play. He was overlooked in favour of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill for the opening position.

After making a record-breaking 379 runs against Assam in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match for Mumbai, Shaw was called up to the Indian team. He is expected to represent the Delhi Capitals in the 2023 Indian Premier League season.