Prithvi Shaw Drops Cryptic Post After MCA’s ‘His Own Enemy’ And ‘Came To Hotel At 6’ Remarks

Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, is facing turbulent times both on and off the field. The 25-year-old opener was recently omitted from Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 21. Shaw's exclusion has raised eyebrows, with fitness concerns, disciplinary issues, and underwhelming form cited as reasons behind the decision.

Disciplinary Concerns and Shaw's Cryptic Post

Reports suggest that Shaw’s lack of discipline played a significant role in his omission. Allegations surfaced that he regularly missed training sessions and returned to the team hotel at odd hours. A senior official from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) stated that the team was sometimes "forced to hide" him on the field due to his poor fitness levels and lack of discipline.

Reacting to these claims, Shaw took to Instagram with a cryptic message: "If you don't understand it fully, don't speak on it. Too many people have full opinions, with half the facts. Friyay."

This post followed his earlier frustration over being left out of Mumbai’s 16-man squad despite being part of the team's victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign.

Prithvi Shaw Unsold At IPL 2025: A Year to Forget for Shaw

Shaw’s struggles extended to the IPL, where his 2024 season with the Delhi Capitals was far from memorable. He managed just 198 runs in eight matches at an average of 24.75, leading to his release ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. To add to his woes, Shaw went unsold at the auction, leaving him without an IPL team for the upcoming season. Shaw’s absence from the national side since July 2021 and the lack of significant domestic performances have further dimmed his chances of making a comeback.

A Long Road Ahead

Once considered a batting prodigy after his stellar debut in Test cricket and a key role in India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph, Shaw now faces a daunting challenge to revive his career. His combination of fitness, form, and discipline will need significant improvement to regain the trust of selectors and find his way back to both domestic and international cricket.