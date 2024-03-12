Pakistan's pace sensation Mohammad Amir lost his cool during a PSL 2024 match after a fan called him 'fixer' from the stands. Amir was considered one of the best pacers when he arrived on the scene in his international career. An off-field incident damaged his career and in 2010 he was arrested for spot-fixing which resulted in a 5-year ban for the left-arm fast bowler for bowling two deliberate no-balls. He spent 3 months in jail as well and later returned to international cricket in 2016.

In 2019, Amir called it time from Test cricket and in 2020 he announced retirement from all formats of the game in international cricket. Amir now plays franchise cricket but it looks like the stain of that spot-fixing incident has not left his life.

Watch the video here:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday fined Islamabad United pacer Naseem Shah 10 per cent of his match fee after he breached Pakistan Super League's (PSL) code of conduct during a match against Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Naseem who features for Islamabad United on Sunday kicked the stumps after the final ball of Multan Sultans' innings.

PCB released a statement to confirm that Naseem was charged with violating Article 2.2 which deals with abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings. The charge on Naesem was imposed by on-field umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Muhammad Asif.

"Islamabad United's Naseem Shah has been fined 10 per cent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the HBL PSL's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side's HBL PSL 9 fixture against Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday," PCB said in a statement.

The statement further confirmed that there was no need for a formal hearing as Naseem pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions which were proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama.

Along with this Multan Sultans were fined for maintaining a slow over rate. During the match, the Sultans were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Roshan Mahanama. As a result, each player in the team was fined 10 per cent of the match fees.

"As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 per cent of his match fee," PCB said in a statement.

Coming to the match, after Islamabad won the toss and opted to field, Multans managed to put up a mammoth score of 228/4 on the board. Usman Khan struck an unbeaten 100 while Johnson Charles played a brisk knock of 42(18) to propel Multans to a massive score.

In reply, Colin Munro struck a quick-fire knock of 84 off 40 deliveries. Skipper Shadab Khan supported Munro in his onslaught and Imad Wasim added the finishing touches with 30 in just 13 deliveries. Their combined efforts helped Islamabad clinch a three-wicket victory.