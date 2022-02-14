Rajasthan Royals Players List after IPL Auction 2022: Check RR Team New Squad, Price, Name of Sold and Unsold Players

Rajasthan Royals etched their name into history books by winning the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. RR surprised everyone as they did not boast of cricketing stars that other teams had. However, the team had someone called Shane Warne and his leadership skills. Through his brilliant man-management, Warne led RR to the title in 2008.

But since then RR has found it difficult to get going in the tournament. Their last two seasons have been especially poor. In the last few years, RR has seen many captains, from Ajinkya Rahane to Steven Smith to Sanju Samson, but the trophy has still evaded them.

In the upcoming season, they will look to start afresh and hope the long wait for their second title ends this year.

The Sanju Samson-led side spent Rs 89.05 crore out of their purse of Rs 90 crore at the IPL 2022 auction and retention to build a squad of 24 players.

Total players: 24 (Overseas 8)

Retained: Sanju Samson (c) (India batter-wk) Rs 14 crore, Jos Buttler (Eng batter-wk) Rs 10 crore, Yashasvi Jaiswal (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore.

Final list of players purchased by RR in IPL 2022 auction:

Prasidh Krishna (India pacer) Rs 10 crore, Devdutt Padikkal (India batter) Rs 7.75 crore, Ravichandran Ashwin (India allrounder) Rs 5 crore, Yuzvendra Chahal (India spinner) Rs 6.50 crore, Shimron Hetmyer (WI batter) Rs 8.50 crore, Trent Boult (NZ pacer) Rs 8 crore, Riyan Parag (India allrounder) Rs 3.80 crore, KC Cariappa (India spinner) Rs 30 lakh, Tejas Baroka (India spinner) Rs 20 lakh, Anunay Singh (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh, Kuldeep Sen (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh, Dhruv Jurel (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh, Kuldip Yadav (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh, Shubham Garhwal (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh, Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia pacer) Rs 2 crore, Rassie van der Dussen (SA batter) Rs 1 crore, James Neesham (NZ allrounder) Rs 1.50 crore, Daryl Mitchell (NZ allrounder) Rs 75 lakh, Karun Nair (India batter) Rs 1.40 crore, Navdeep Saini (India pacer) Rs 2.60 crore, Obed McCoy (WI pacer) Rs 75 lakh.