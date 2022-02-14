Sunrisers Hyderabad Players List after IPL Auction 2022: Check SRH Team New Squad, Price, Name of Sold and Unsold Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by Kalanithi Maran of the SUN Group and was founded in 2012 after the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers were terminated by the IPL governing council.

The team made their first IPL appearance in 2013, where they reached the playoffs, eventually finishing in fourth place. The Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title in the 2016 season, defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in the final.

However, SRH have not been able to look convincing in their last few seasons. They finished last in the IPL 2021 and the franchise even had to change their skipper in the middle of the tournament as they replaced David Warner with Kane Williamson.

Notably, SRH spent Rs 89.90 crore out of their purse of Rs 90 crore at the IPL 2022 auction and draft to build a squad of 23 players. The franchise retained three players and bought 20 players at the auction. SRH’s squad includes 8 overseas players.

Retained: Kane Williamson (INR 14 crore), Abdul Samad (INR 4 crore), Umran Malik (INR 4 crore).

Final list of players purchased by SRH in IPL 2022 auction:

Nicholas Pooran (WI batter-wk) Rs 10.75 crore, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore, Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore, T Natarajan (India pacer) Rs 4 crore, Rahul Tripathi (India batter) Rs 8.50 crore, Priyam Garg (India batter) Rs 20 lakh, Kartik Tyagi (India pacer) Rs 4 crore, Abhishek Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 6.5 crore, Shreyas Gopal (India spinner) Rs 75 lakh, Saurabh Dubey (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh, Shashank Singh (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh, Sean Abott (Australia pacer) Rs 2.40 crore, R Samarth (India batter) Rs 20 lakh, J Suchith (India spinner) Rs 20 lakh, Aiden Markram (SA batter) Rs 2.60 crore, Romario Shephard (WI allrounder) Rs 7.75 crore, Marco Jansen (SA allrounder) Rs 4.20 crore, Vishnu Vinod (India batter-wk) Rs 50 lakh, Glenn Phillips (NZ batter-wk) Rs 1.50 crore, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan pacer) Rs 50 lakh.