Rajasthan Royals Share Video Of Yuzvendra Chahal, Joe Root Dancing Together - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) surprised fans with a rare video of England batter Joe Root and star Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dancing together at an event hosted by the IPL franchise recently in Guwahati. Sharing the video across their social media channels, RR wrote: "Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Roooot." In another video posted by RR, Chahal could be seen saying sorry to Jos Buttler, the dashing opener of the team. Buttler and Chahal are best buddies in RR camp. However, the leggie apologised to Buttler as he seems to have found a new friend in Root, his England teammate. Chahal is known for such antics which keeps everyone's spirits up in the dressing room.

Watch Joe Root and Chahal shake a leg below:

Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Roooot! __ pic.twitter.com/bI4rPoRHSE — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2023

RR play Delhi Capitals next on Saturday in the afternoon game at their second home ground in this league which is the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The Sanju Samson-led side began their season with a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but lost their second game to Punjab Kings by just 5 runs. DC, on the other hand, will be coming into the contest on back of two successive losses. The David Warner-led unit is desperate to open their account this seas as they languish in the bottom half of the IPL 2023 points table.

Key players for RR and DC

For RR, the likes of Chahal, R Ashwin, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler hold the key. While Buttler can get you a fiery start, it is also important that the top order bats well around him. Devdutt Padikkal, who is a genuine opener, gets wasted at number 4. RR must make him open and if they don't want to replace Yashasvi Jaiswal just yet, they should not play Padikkal at all. Even in the last match, Padikkal played poorly, scoring 21 off 26 balls.

DC's top order needs to fire. Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh's collective failure has hurt DC a lot. Time has come for at least two of them to have a good game consistently. Shaw's weakness against genuine pace is quite visible. The opener must look to plau out some overs before he starts attacking rather than going after the ball from the word go.