In-form Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan notched up yet another first-class century, this time in the Ranji Trophy 2022 quarterfinal clash against Uttarakhand in Alur on Tuesday (June 7). Sarfaraz completed his century off just 140 balls, smashing Akash Madhwal of Uttarakhand for two fours and a six in the 97th over of the match.

After the drinks break before lunch on second day of the match, Sarfaraz was unbeaten on 130 off 171 balls with 14 fours and four sixes. While debutant Suved Parkar was going strong at the end on 124 off 267 balls after notching up his maiden Test ton on the opening day. Mumbai are currently 387/3 in 105 overs.

With that century, Delhi Capitals batter Sarfaraz currently has over 2,200 runs at an average of over 77 with 7 hundreds in first-class cricket. In his last 13 innings, Sarfaraz has 1 triple hundred, 2 double hundreds, 2 150+ scores, 1 hundred and 3 fifties.

Earlier, debutant Parkar hit a stroke-filled 104 to guide Mumbai to a strong 304/3 on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Uttarakhand on Monday. Armaan Jaffer (60) and Sarfaraz Khan (69 not out) also slammed half-centuries as the 41-time Ranji Trophy winners dominated the day and the trio justified skipper Prithvi Shaw’s decision to bat first.

A ton on Ranji Trophy debut! Sit back & relive how Mumbai batter Suved Parkar scored an unbeaten hundred on Day 1 of the quarterfinal against Uttarakhand.

Parkar, who got a life, anchored the innings. The 21-year right-handed batter, who has played for India U-19, struck eight boundaries and two sixes in his 218-ball knock.

On the day, he also joined the likes of his skipper and coach Amol Mazumdar to score a hundred on Ranji debut. Along with Jaffer, Parkar rallied the Mumbai innings with a 112-run third-wicket stand after his team was in a spot of bother at 64/2, having lost both openers Shaw (21) and Yashashvi Jaiswal (35) cheaply.

Parkar, who impressed with his footwork, then found an able ally in an in-form Sarfaraz, who was at his aggressive best, as the duo compounded the bowling team's woes by adding 128 runs for the fourth wicket.

After the fall of two quick wickets, Parkar and Jaffer played with caution in the initial stage. But, after they got in to their groove, they upped the ante. The duo played shots on all sides and made the opposition bowlers toil hard. Jaffer, who hit seven boundaries and two sixes in his 133-ball knock, lofted leg-spinner Dikshanshu Negi to complete his fifty.

Parkar nudged pacer Akash Madhwal for a single to reach his maiden half-century. Mumbai lost only one wicket in the extended second session of play, which started late due to a wet outfield.

(with PTI inputs)