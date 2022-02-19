Ranji Trophy 2022: Shahrukh Khan smacks 194 to set Twitter on fire, check reactions

Youngster Shahrukh Khan smacked 194 runs off just 148 balls in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Tamil Nadu. It was yet another youngster show as the Punjab Kings player carried his state team Tamil Nadu on his shoulders to put up fight against Delhi. It was Shahrukh Khan's maiden domestic century.

Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to bowl first, Delhi posted a total of 452 runs batting first.

Debutant and Under-19 hero Yash Dhull scored 113 runs scoring his maiden domestic cricket ton alognside Lalit Yadav (117) and took Delhi to a commanding total. It looked like Tamil Nadu's decision of bowling first was working against them but Shahrukh Khan had other plans.

Tamil Nadu were first carried by Baba Aparjith's 117-run knock but then after a good display of bowling from Delhi, Tamil Nadu were 162/5 close to lunch. Shahrukh Khan came in at number 7 to bat, the right-hand batter handled the situation better, soaking all the pressure and demolished the Delhi bowling line-up.

In his glamorous knock of 194 runs, he cleared the rope 10 times and scored 20 boundaries to keep his team in the match.

Here's how twitter reacted to Shahrukh Khan's knock against Delhi:

Shahrukh khan tearing Delhi bowlers left right and center. He is playing in beast mode. Playing Ranji trophy in IPL mode I think he has started his IPL preparation already. @BCCIdomestic @shahrukh_35 super fantastic knock — Ganesh Srini (@Ganeshsrini2) February 19, 2022